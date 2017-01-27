Direktor ng Star Cinema nabwisit sa ilang KathNiel fans

MUKHANG nagiging pasaway ang fans nina Daniel Padilla at Kathryn Bernardo.
Naimbiyerna si direk Mae Cruz Alviar sa kanilang demeanor. Kasi naman, post pala nang post ang KathNiel fans (hindi lahat, ha) ng behind-the-scene photos ng shooting ng movie ng dalawa sa social media. Siyempre, nawawala ang mystery ng movie na kanilang ginagawa.
Sa kanyang Instagram account ay sunud-sunod ang pakiusap ni direk Mae.
“Nakikiusap kami ng maayos. Please delete, don’t repost and importantly, DO NOT POST BTS PHOTOS.
“We are working hard filming it and it’s really heartbreaking that people are posting these way before the movie is shown. Maawa na kayo.
“Please, please, please. Don’t post bts photos of our shoot. Wala na pong matitira sa pelikula if you keep posting pics of our shoot.”
