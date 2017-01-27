Aljur: Medyo nabastusan ako sa ginawa nila! By Jun Nardo Bandera Sa paglabas ng balita tungkol engagement nila ni Kylie

NAGALIT pala si Aljur Abrenica sa inilabas na statement ng Vidanes Celebrity Marketing (VCM) tungkol sa engagement nila ng girlfriend na si Kylie Padilla. Rason ni Aljur sa pahayag ng aktor sa interview ni Arniel Serato sa pep.com, “So sa totoo lang, medyo nabastusan ako sa ginawa nila (VCM).” Feeling niya, napangunahan siya ng management team ni Kylie na dapat siya ang unang naglabas ng balita. Pero sa biyahe nila sa Japan last year naganap na ang unang proposal ni Aljur. May post pa nga noon si Kylie sa Instagram account niya na may caption na, “Happiest tears ever cried at Tokyo Disney Sea.” Kasunod nito ang second and third proposal mula sa Kapuso actor. Tumira nga raw sila sa isang bahay upang malaman kung compatible sila. Upang selyuhan ang pagmamahal kay Kylie, binigyan niya ng singsing ang magiging asawa. Hanggang sa mabuntis na nga si Kylie. May timeline talaga si Aljur, huh! Kailangan kasing bigyan nila ni Kylie ng justification na mabuntis man ang Kapuso actress, sure namang magpapakasal sila, huh! Teka, wait muna natin ang bersyon at reaksyon ni Robin Padilla.

