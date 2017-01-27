Direk Mark Reyes dismayado sa ‘bastos’ na bisita sa Encantadia

ONCE a good man, always a good man. Iyan ang masasabi namin sa magaling at kilalang direktor na si Direk Mark Reyes.

Dismayado man kasi sa kumalat na behind-the-scene photo sa set ng Encantadia na nagpakita kung sino sa mga Sang’gre ang namaalam, hindi pa rin nagpatinag ang mahusay na direktor ng well-loved telefantasya ng GMA na iparating sa kanilang mga fans mas marami pa ring twists ang magaganap dito kaya dapat mas lalong pakatutukan ang programa.

“Sadly, a disrespectful ‘guest’ on our set leaked this photo. I would just like to point out that this picture does not end the story of Kylie’s Amihan. There are still a lot of stories to tell between Amihan, Ybrahim, Lira and her sisters.

“Don’t be disheartened. THIS IS NOT THE END of Kylie in the show. Keep believing in the power of Encantadia. We still have a lot of magic to do,” ayon pa kay direk Mark.