Direk Mark Reyes dismayado sa ‘bastos’ na bisita sa Encantadia

ONCE a good man, always a good man. Iyan ang masasabi namin sa magaling at kilalang direktor na si Direk Mark Reyes.
Dismayado man kasi sa kumalat na behind-the-scene photo sa set ng Encantadia na nagpakita kung sino sa mga Sang’gre ang namaalam, hindi pa rin nagpatinag ang mahusay na direktor ng well-loved telefantasya ng GMA na iparating sa kanilang mga fans mas marami pa ring twists ang magaganap dito kaya dapat mas lalong pakatutukan ang programa.
“Sadly, a disrespectful ‘guest’ on our set leaked this photo. I would just like to point out that this picture does not end the story of Kylie’s Amihan. There are still a lot of stories to tell between Amihan, Ybrahim, Lira and her sisters.
“Don’t be disheartened. THIS IS NOT THE END of Kylie in the show. Keep believing in the power of Encantadia. We still have a lot of magic to do,” ayon pa kay direk Mark.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94