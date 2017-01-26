Reklamo vs PNoy ipinababasura

Naghain ng counter affidavit si dating Pangulong Benigno Simeon Aquino III sa Ombudsman kaugnay ng pagdawit sa kanya sa Mamasapano incident.
Ayon kay Aquino wala siyang direktang partisipasyon sa operasyon kung saan nasawi ang 44 miyembro ng Special Action Force.
Si Aquino ay inireklamo ng reckless imprudence resulting to multiple homicide ng mga kaanak ng mga nasawing miyembro ng SAF.
“At the outset, it must be categorically and unequivocally clarified that, contrary to the false charges of the Complainants, I did not directly participate in the planning and execution of Oplan Exodus. Neither did I approve Oplan Exodus,” saad ng counter affidavit ni Aquino.
Ayon kay Aquino inabutan na lamang niya ang warrant of arrest laban sa mga suspected bomber na sina Marwan at Basit Usman. Ang arrest warrant ay ipinalabas umano noon pang 2003, bago pa siya naging Pangulo, at ang operasyon ng pulisya ay pagpapatupad ng utos ng korte.
“… there were numerous attempts to arrest these targets. That this police operation was an on-going activity, i.e.. series of operations since 2003, became known to me only when I became the President of the Philippines.”
Punto pa ni Aquino dahil nagpapatuloy ang pagsisikap na mahuli ang mga terorista at hindi kailangan dito ang direktang utos mula sa Pangulo.
“Whatever participation I may have had in the incident does not amount prima facie to a criminal offense,” saad ng affidavit. “Accordingly, I respectfully request that the present Complaints be dismissed outright for utter lack of merit.”
