Mga kandidata ng Miss Universe hinihimitay habang papalapit ang coronation night

SUNOD-SUNOD na hinihimatay ang mga kandidata ng Miss Universe dahil hindi sila sanay sa mainit na panahon sa Pilipinas, ayon kay Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo.
Itinanggi ni Teo na ang sobrang dami ng iskedyul ang dahilan ng pagkakasakit ng mga kandidata.
“I think it’s because of the weather, they came from very cold countries, like Switzerland and Russia. There was even one candidate wearing fur coat,” sabi ni Teo. “It’s not a very tight schedule, they have time to rest,”
Idinagdag ni Teo na may pagkakataon na kalahati lamang ng mga kandidata ang pinapadalo sa isang pagtitipon, samantalang nakapahinga naman ang iba.
“It’s more on the adjustment of the weather, plus the jet lag,” ayon kay Te.
Nauna nang napaulat na hinimatay si Miss Curacao Chanelle de Lau habang inaalalayan naman si Miss Angola Luisa Baptista pababa ng entablado sa isang luncheon event sa Makati City noong isang taon.
Hinimatay din si Miss Italy Sophia Sergio sa governor’s ball.
Sa Cebu, ginamitan ng wheel chair si Miss British Virgin Islands Ericka Creque habang inilalabas.
