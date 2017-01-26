Lacson: ‘Tokhang for ransom’ hindi isang isolated case

NAGLABAS si Sen. Panfilo Lacson ng isang video na magpapatunay na hindi isang isolated na kaso ang kontrobersiyal na ‘Tokhang for ransom’ kung saan dinukot at pinatay ang isang negosyanteng Koreano.

“I have in my possession a CCTV, video ng iba pang ginagawa ng mga pulis natin but on second thought sabi ko wala namang mas sasama pa dito sa nagyari sa Korean so just for your information and to make it on the record sa komite natin dito na hindi isolated at maramign nagyayaring ganito,” sabi ni Lacson sa pagdinig ng Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs, na kanyang pinamumunuan.

Iniimbestigahan ng komite ang pagdukot at pagpatay sa Koreanong si Jee Ick-joo, na dinukot mula sa kanyang bahay sa Angeles City, Pampanga noong Oktubre 18, kasama ang katulong na si Marisa Morquicho.

Idinagdag ni Lacson na nakatanggap siya ng ulat mula kay Teresita Ang See, ng Movement for Restoration of Peace and Order na umabot na sa 12 ang nabibiktima ng mga pulis na sangkot sa iligal na aktibidad.

Inihalimbawa ni Lacson ang dalawang biktima na inaresto at kinasuhan pa rin sa kabila ng pagbibigay ng pera sa hinihingi ng mga pulis.

“These are incidents to show that there are really excesses being committed by our policemen and kung hindi mamo-monitor at hind nyo rin malalaman at hindi nyo rin gagawan ng aksyon, hindi maarrest din yung situation,” sabi ni Lacson kay Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

Ipinakita rin ni Lacson ang isng video sa komite kung saan makikitang nagtatanim ng ebidensiya ang mga pulis sa isang opisina.

“May mauuna rito, may magpa-plant ng mga shabu and then papasok ‘yung raiding party. These are police officers and then ninakawan pa ng equivalent to P7 million and then nag come up ng another P2 million,” ayon kay Lacson.