Boys II Men babandera sa Miss U; listahan ng judges kumpleto na By DJan Magbanua

ISA sa magpeperform sa nakatakdang grand coronation ng Miss Universe sa Lunes ay ang four-time Grammy Award winning RNB group na Boys II Men. Kilala ang Boys II Men sa mga kantang tulad ng On Bended Knee, One Sweet Day, at I’ll Make Love To You. Nakabenta na ng more than 64 million albums world wide ang grupong ito. Samantala, kumpleto na ang listahan ng mga hurado ng Miss U. Bukod nga kina former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres at Sushmita Sen, andiyan din ang unang Miss Universe galing Angola na si Leila Lopes; Editorial Director ng sikat na fashion and pop culture magazine na Paper na si Mickey Boardman; TV star, former model at founder ng Bailey Agency School of Fashion na si Cynthia Bailey; at ang Emmy and Tony award-winning producer and women’s empowerment activist na si Francine LeFrak. Gaganapin ang Miss Universe sa MOA Arena sa Lunes, alas-8 ng umaga.

