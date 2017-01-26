Palasyo: Hindi holiday sa Enero 30 sa kabila ng pagdaraos ng Miss Universe Bandera

SINABI ng Palasyo na hindi holiday sa Lunes, Enero 30, matapos namang manawagan ang isang mambabatas na gawing holiday ang pagdaraos ng Miss Universe pageant sa bansa na gagawin sa Mall of Asia Arena (MOA) sa Pasay City. Ayon kay Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea na working day sa Lunes sa Metro Manila sa kabila naman ng isasagawang grand coronation night ng Miss Universe 2016. Nauna nang isinulong ni Quezon City Rep. Winston Castelo sa Malacanang na ideklarang holiday ang Enero 30 para umano mabigyan ng pagkakataon ang mga Pinoy na suportahan ang pambato ng Pilipinas na si Maxine Medina. Kasabay nito, sinabi ni Medialdea na hindi rin holiday ngayong araw matapos namang ideklara ni Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada na walang pasok sa ilang lugar sa Maynila dahil sa pagdiriwang ng Chinese New Year.

