Mas maraming OFW pipila sa bitayan, kapag naibalik ang death penalty sa bansa

Mas darami umano ang mga Pilipino na mabibitay sa ibang bansa kapag itinuloy ng Kongreso ang pagbabalik ng parusang kamatayan sa bansa.

Ayon kay Buhay Rep. Lito Atienza mistulang mawawalan ng karapatan ang bansa na iapela sa ibang gobyerno na huwag ituloy ang pagbitay kung tayo ay nagpapataw din ng ganitong parusa.

“It saddens us to say that once Congress reinstates death sentences here, and once President Rodrigo Duterte makes good his threat to execute five to six malefactors every day, there’s a high likelihood we would have more Jakatia Pawa” ani Atienza.

Binitay ang 44-anyos na si Pawa, tubong Zamboanga Sibugay, sa Kuwait dahil sa pagpatay umano sa anak ng kanyang amo. Si Pawa ay mayroong dalawang anak at naging balo matapos na malarial ang kanyang mister noong 2012.

“One of the many repercussions of the return of the death penalty is that the Philippine government would be deprived of the moral high ground when it comes to our official appeals for clemency – for foreign governments to spare the lives of our citizens who are facing execution,” ani Atienza.

Hindi bababa sa 87 Pilipino ang nasa death row sa ibang bansa karamihan ay sa Malaysia at China.

“We cannot implore foreign governments to uphold universally recognized human rights, including the right to life, if we ourselves do not respect the sanctity of every human life,” ani Atienza.

Ang 10 pangunahing pinupuntahan ng mga land-based Overseas Filipino Workers ay ang Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Qatar, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Taiwan, Malaysia, Bahrain at Canada.

Sa 10 ang Canada at Hong Kong lamang ang walang death penalty.