Iligal na yaman ni Ampatuan ipinasasamsam

Maghahain ng forfeiture case ang Office of the Ombudsman upang makumpiska ang ari-arian ni dating Maguindanao Gov. Andal Ampatuan Sr., at misis nitong si Bai Laila Uy Ampatuan na hindi umano nito mabibili mula sa kanilang legal na pinagkakakitaan.

Ipinag-utos ni Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales ang paghahain ng petition to initiate forfeiture proceedings upang mabawi umano ang mga ari-arian ng mag-asawa na nagkakahalaga ng P54.9 milyon.

Sa isinagawang lifestyle check, sinabi ng Ombudsman na hindi tugma ang kita ng mag-asawa sa mga ari-arian na kanilang naipundar noong 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006, at 2007.

Ikinumpara ng Ombudsman ang income tax return na inihain ng mag-asawang Ampatuan at ang inihain nitong Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Networth.

Hindi rin umano idineklara ni Ampatuan ang 15 real estate property na nasa Cotabato at Davao na may kabuuang halagang P55.1 milyon.

Hindi rin umano nakadeklara ang 25 sasakyan, 10 sa mga ito ay binayaran ng buo. Ang halaga ng mga sasakyan ay P27 milyon. May 23 baril din umano ang mga Ampatuan na hindi nila idineklara, at nagkakahalaga ito ng P3.8 milyon.

“Under Section 2 of Republic Act 1379, whenever any public officer or employee has acquired during his incumbency an amount of property which is manifestly out of proportion to his salary as such public officer and to his other lawful income and the income from legitimately acquired property, said property shall be presumed prima facie to have been unlawfully acquired,” ani Ombudsman.

Ibinasura naman ng Ombudsman ang pagsasampa ng kasong Perjury, Falsification of Public Documents, paglabag sa Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, at Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act laban kay Ampatuan Sr., dahil namatay na ito.

“Ampatuan’s death does not operate to extinguish his liabilities under R.A. No. 1379 (An Act Declaring Forfeiture in favor of the State any Property) and the government is not precluded from recovering his unexplained wealth. Notably, a petition for forfeiture may still be filed against his estate.”