Maxine gagawa ng ‘history’ sa Miss Universe 2016

KARAPATAN ni Bb. Pilipinas-Universe Maxine Medina ang kumuha ng translator o interpreter sakaling makapasok siya sa Top 6 finalists ng Miss Universe 2016.

Iyan din ang paniniwala ni 1982 Bb. Pilipinas-Universe na si Maria Isabel Lopez nang tanungin sa presscon ng latest movie ng Viva Films at Aliud Entertainment, ang sex-drama na “Swipe” tungkol sa pamba-bash kay Maxine, partikular na sa pagsasalita niya ng English.

“Wala pa naman tayong precedent na ang Miss Philippines ay kumuha ng interpreter in any pageant around the world even in the past. Wala rin naman tayong batas na nagsasabing bawal ‘yun.

“So, if ever, Maxine will be the first one to do it and she has every right to do it. Kung hindi mo ma-express maige ang answer mo or baka kabahan ka or you’re not confident enough, you’re always free to get an interpreter,” tugon ng dating beauty queen.

Dugtong pa niya, “But like what Gloria Diaz (Miss Universe 1969) said, it’s one in a million chance for her as being the host country. So, good luck na lang sa ating candidate.”

Paliwanag pa ng veteran actress, “Madalas ang nangyayari sa Miss Universe, kapag ikaw ang host country they always put the candidate sa Top 10. But then, our candidate really need to come on strong. Kailangang malakas na malakas ang dating niya to really make it to the Top 6.”

Naniniwala naman daw siya na gagawin ng ating bet ang lahat para manalo, “Si Maxine, she’s gorgeous, she’s beautiful, kasi remember in a pageant, lahat maganda, so kumbaga, what will make her standout, yon ang dapat makita.

“So, kahit sabihin nilang it’s not an intelligence contest, aminin natin that the intelligent candidate always stands out,” aniya pa.

Sey pa ng aktres, “If she thinks she’s not confident enough sa Q and A portion, kumuha ka ng interpreter. But then, kung pretty much confident naman you don’t need one, because karamihan naman sa mga naging title holders natin ay hindi naman talaga gumamit ng interpreter.”

Payo pa niya kay Maxine, “If you can get away with it, ‘wag na lang, and if you can really express your answers well. Now, if you do not have that confidence, you’re always free to get an interpreter, baka mamaya mas mapaganda pa yung sagot mo, di ba?”

Kasama si Maria Isabel sa pelikulang “Swipe” na mapapanood na sa mga sinehan Feb. 1. Bida rito sina Meg Imperial, Alex Medina, Gabby Eigenmann, Luis Alandy, Mercedes Cabral at marami pang iba, sa direksiyon ni Ed Lejano.