Bangs Garcia kasal na; jackpot sa asawa… gwapo na, mayaman pa By Alex Brosas Bandera

NAGPAKASAL na si Bangs Garcia sa kanyang British-Filipino businessman-boyfriend na si Lloydi Birchmore. Sa Asya Premiere sa Boracay ikinasal ang dalawa noong Tuesday. Super guwapo pala ang dyowa ni Bangs. Mamula-mula ang kutis at talagang artistahin ang dating. Ang ganda-ganda ni Bangs sa kanyang wedding. Para siyang diyosa sa kanyang wedding gown, habang lutang na lutang naman ang kaguwapuhan ng kanyang groom sa brown suit nito. Tiyak na maraming celebrities ang nainggit kay Bangs. Bukod kasi sa guwapo na ang kanyang napangasawa ay may datung pa. Kaya kahit hindi na magtrabaho si Bangs ay magbubuhay-reyna siya sa piling ng kanyang asawa. Hindi ba’t isang brand new white BMW sports car ang regalo sa kanya nito noong Christmas. The car was worth P4 million lang naman, ‘no!

