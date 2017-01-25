Harry Roque hindi basta matatanggal By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Hindi umano basta matatanggal bilang kongresista si Kabayan Rep. Harry Roque.

Ayon kay House majority leader at Ilocos Norte Rep. Rodolfo Farinas si Roque ay kinikilala pa ring kongresista ng Kongreso bilang first nominee ng Kabayan partylist.

“Of course [he is still a congressman]. May procedure yan,” ani Farinas.

Sinabi ni Farinas na ang pag-alis kay Roque ay maaaring resolbahin ng Commission on Elections o House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal.

“We will study [based on these two schools of thoughts], and then decide,” dagdag pa ng lider ng Kamara.

Sa isang resolusyon, inalis ng Kabayan Executive Committee ni Roque kaugnay ng hindi umano magandang ipinakita nito sa pagdinig ng House committee on justice kaugnay ng love affair ni Sen. Leila de Lima at kanyang driver/bodyguard na si Ronnie Dayan.

