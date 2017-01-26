Phytos, Thea magtatambal sa ‘Maynila’ ng GMA 7 Bandera

MAGTATAMBAL sina Phytos Ramirez at Thea Tolentino sa Maynila ngayong Sabado. Sa kwento, hahamunin ng problema ang pagsasama ng magkasintahang Andre (Phytos) at Lana (Thea). Hindi pa rin kasi mapatawad ni Andre ang sarili sa nangyari sa kanyang kapatid na si Anna. Binabagabag siya ng konsensya na at halos umabot na sa depresyon ang kalagayan ng binata. Pinipilit ni Lana na intindihin ang BF pero nagiging mabigat na rin sa kanya ang mga nangyayari lalo pa nang makilala ni Andre ang batang kapitbahay nilang si Elize. Halos kaedad ng kapitbahay nila ang kapatid ni Andre, at lalo siyang mababagabag dahil laging lumalapit sa kanya ang bata para makipagkaibigan. Matulungan pa kaya ni Lana si Andre sa problema niya? Ano ba talaga ang nagawa ni Andre? Mapatawad pa kaya niya ang sarili sa nangyari? Sundan ang kwento nila sa Maynila sa Sabado, 9:40 a.m. sa GMA.

