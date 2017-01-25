DOTr officials ginisa sa common station By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Ginisa ni House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez ang mga opisyal ng Department of Transportation dahil ang panalo umano sa planong common station ng MRT at LRT ang mga negosyante at hindi ang mga mananakay.

“Hindi mo ba ako niloloko? Baka may ina-accommodate kayo na business interests dito. Huwag na tayong maglokohan. Naimbestigahan na ito nung previous 14th Congress,” ani Alvarez sa Senior project development officer na si Timothy Batan.

Dumalo si Alvarez sa pagdinig ng House committee on transportation kahapon kaugnay ng P2.8 bilyong common station na itatayo sa pagitan ng Trinoma Mall at SM North EDSA.

“Sino ba ang bright na nag-isip nito?” tanong ni Alvarez na nagsilbing kalihim ng DOTC noong panahon ni Pangulong Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Sinabi ni DOTr undersecretary for legal and procurement Raoul Creencia na ang desisyon para sa bagong plano ng common station ay mayroong technical at engineering study.

Iginiit ni Alvarez na ang kapakanan ng mga mananakay ang iniisip ng DoTr at hindi ang mga negosyante.

“You better review the agreement, ‘wag nyong dagdagan pa ang kaso nyo. Glaring ang consideration. There will be deeper investigation pagtinuloy nyo yan,” babala ni Alvarez.

Sinabi naman ni House minority leader Danilo Suarez na mas malaki na ang gagastusin sa bagong disensyo pero malayo pa rin ang lalakarin ng mga mananakay na lilipat ng tren.

“This imposes an unjustifiable inconvenience to commuters and strongly implies no other persuasive reason but corporate greed,” ani Suarez.

Mas mura umano ang gagastusin kung ang lumang plano na itayo ang istasyon sa SM North dahil nagbayad na ang naturang mall ng P200 milyon para pangalanan ng SM ang istasyon.

Inihain ni Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate ang House resolution 470 upang imbestigahan ang Memorandum of Agreement na pinasok ng DoTR at mga mall para sa pagtatayo ng common station.

“It is clear at the onset that the compromise agreement is not primarily for the convenience and interest of the commuting public, but to merely appease competing business interests—and now the Department of Transportation under Sec. Tugade is carelessly adopting it,” ani Zarate.

