Mocha tinalakan si G Toengi: Ako na ang sasagot sa bugok mong utak!

NIRESBAKAN ni Mocha Uson ang TV host-actress na si G Toengi matapos ang diumano’y panghihiya at pambabastos sa kanya sa ginanap na meet-and-greet ng mga Pinoy kay Presidential Communications Sec. Martin Andanar sa Amerika kamakailan.

Naroon sa event si G bilang host ng programang Kababayan Today ng LA18. Matapang na tinanong ng aktres si Andanar kung ano ang mga qualifications na nakita nila sa dating sex blogger para i-appoint na board member ng MTRCB.

“I’d like to talk about the Uson Blog, the Mocha Uson Blog. So, I saw an interview of yours that said she has qualifications for her new posting in MTRCB.

“Could you elaborate what kind of qualifications she has for this new position, because she is a sex blogger. And I’m sorry I don’t feel like, and among with many others, don’t feel that her qualification is enough,” ang sunud-sunod na tanong ni G Toengi.

Narito naman ang naging tugon ni Andanar, “With Mocha Uson, we all know that Mocha Uson is an entertainer, she’s a singer, she’s a songwriter, and a solid supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte, and one of the biggest bloggers now in town, or in the Philippines with around 4 million followers.

“President Rodrigo Roa Duterte was elected into office because we have the trust and confidence with this president to run our country. Mocha Uson is a choice of the President. So, para sa akin po, let’s just respect the decision of the President,” sabi pa ng kalihim at dating news anchor.

Sa puntong ito, ipinagtanggol si Mocha ng isang blogger mula sa Los Angeles na nagsabing may Bachelor’s degree ang frontwoman ng grupong Mocha Girls.

Hirit naman daw ni G, “Yeah. Medicine? This is entertainment. Not medicine.”

Na sinagot naman ng blogger ng, “Wala pong issue, ang sa akin po dito ay kung meron tayong mga bugok na congressman, na ang iba diyan ay walang qualifications, bakit hindi natin pagbigyan ang isang Mocha Uson na gustong maglingkod sa ating bayan?” Palakpakan daw ang mga tao na nasa event.

Nakarating na kay Mocha ang mga naging pahayag ni G Toengi at narito ang ilang bahagi ng maanghang na mensahe niya sa aktres na ipinost niya sa kanyang Facebook blog kanina.

“MAKINIG KA G. TOENGI. Maraming nagme-message sa akin patungkol sa video na ito.

“Una sa lahat salamat sa mga tulad ni Mam Maharlika na naninindigan sa gitna ng ilang mga bugok. Tularan natin ang mga ganitong tao. Dahil matagal na tayong inapi ng mga matapobreng elitista sa ating bayan. Matagal na nila binusalan ang mga tulad nating walang boses sa bayan na ito.

“MAM SOBRANG NAPAHANGA AKO SA KATAPANGAN NINYO! MABUHAY KA MAHARLIKA!

“At para sayo G. Toengi yung pagtatanong mo ay halatang hindi naghahanap ng sagot kundi bumabatikos sa desisyon ng aming Pangulo.

“Ako na ang sasagot sa bugok mong isip. Ano ba ang qualifications ng isang MTRCB board member? Basahin mo ang PRESIDENTIAL DECREE No. 1986 Section 2.

“Section 2. Composition; Qualifications; Benefits. – The BOARD shall be composed of a Chairman, a Vice-Chairman and thirty (30) members, who shall all be appointed by the President of the Philippines. The Chairman, the Vice-Chairman, and the members of the BOARD, shall hold office for a term of one (1) year, unless sooner removed by the President for any cause; Provided, that they shall be eligible for re-appointment after the expiration of their term. If the Chairman, or the Vice-Chairman or any member of the BOARD fails to complete his term, any person appointed to fill the vacancy shall serve only for the unexpired portion of the term of the BOARD Member whom he succeeds.

“No person shall be appointed to the BOARD, unless he is a natural-born citizen of the Philippines, not less than twenty-one (21) years of age, and of good moral character and standing in the community; Provided, that in the selection of the members of the BOARD due consideration shall be given to such qualifications as would produce a multi-sectoral combination of expertise in the various areas of motion picture and television; Provided, further, That at least five (5) members of the BOARD shall be members of the Philippine Bar. Provided, finally, that at least fifteen (15) members of the BOARD may come from the movie and television industry to be nominated by legitimate associations representing the various sectors of said industry.”

“HONESTLY, I AM NOT COMFORTABLE JUSTIFYING MY QUALIFICATIONS AS MTRCB BOARD MEMBER KAYA LANG MASYADO KANG MAPANGHUSGA.

“I am a Filipino. I am more than 21 years old. I have no criminal record. I WAS a sex blogger. That was 7 years ago.

“Now let me ask you, si GRACE POE ay naging MTRCB Chairman noong panahon ni AQUINO, tama? Ano po ang qualification niya bilang isang Chairman aside from being the daughter of FPJ? Naging artista po ba siya? Naging TV personality ba siya? Naging entertainer ba siya? But I never questioned her appointment as MTRCB CHAIRMAN. Now if you are trying to question my appointment as BOARD MEMBER then why didn’t you question the appointed MTRCB CHAIRMAN of AQUINO? Simple answer, MIYEMBRO KA NG MGA BUGOK!

“Oh, sa mga bugok na sasabihing wala akong good moral character and standing in the community- 7 years na po akong advocate ng Corridor of Hope (St. Luke’s Cancer Institute) – 3 years honorary board member Dugong Alay, Dugtong Buhay Foundation – advocate po ako ng VACC (Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption) – May Malasakit Ambassadress ng DSWD

– Partner sa DUTERTE’s Kitchen

“Kung pagiging sex blogger ko NOON pa rin ang isyu niyo ay wala na akong magagawa sa pag-iisip niyong talangka. Lahat ng tao puwede magbago!”