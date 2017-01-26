Kris parang dragon na matagal nakatulog…at muling nagising para bumuga ng apoy

HINDI ngayon at pumanaw na ang matriarch ng Golden Lions Films na si Tita Donna Villa ay titigil na sa operasyon ang produksiyon.

Dekada nobenta when GLF was on top of the game, lording it over the gore and mayhem genre na ang mag-asawang direk Caro J. Caparas at Tita Donna ang nakatuklas like a goldmine from underneath the ground.

Among others, ito ang nasa likod ng ilang massacre movies na siyang nagluklok kay Kris Aquino bilang Massacre Queen (na for a refreshing breather ay gumawa ng ‘Tasya Fantasya’ sa hiling na rin ng mga kaanak ng noo’y Presidential daughter na si Kris), ang film version ng kuwento ng gang rape victim na si Maggie dela Riva, at iba pang madudugong real-life stories na sumariwa sa ating kamalayan.

Ang pinakahuling ipinalabas na pelikula nito’y ang remake ng “Angela Markado”, pero in the can na ang matagal nang tapos na “Miracles Are Forever” na isang trilogy.

Namaalam na nga sa industriya ng pelikula ang mabait na lady producer, pero bago ang kanyang pagyao ay inihabilin niya ang ilang mga proyekto ng Golden Lions Films kay Ginang Baby Villalon, kamag-aral niya noon pang elementarya in her home province (Cebu).

It was Mrs. Villalon who could almost author a book on the life of Tita Donna, from her humble beginnings all the way to her record of unparalleled achievements during her earthbound existence.

Katuwang din siyempre sa pagtutok ng operations ng nasabing film outfit si Tita Nene Mercado, ang approachable at ma-PR na supervising producer nito. Needless to say, Tita Nene is more than a three-in-one coffee in a sachet in Tita Donna’s life.

Opo, naisaayos ni Tita Donna ang kanyang mga mahahalagang gawain before she breathed her last in her hard-fought battle with the Big C. Tuloy ang pagpoprodyus ng Golden Lions Films. Tuloy ang pagbibigay nito ng mga trabaho sa manggagawa ng pelikulang Pilipino.

Tuloy ang “bangis” ng ginintuang leon sa paghahain ng mga makabuluhang panoorin, na siyang iniwang legacy ng nag-iisang Tita Donna Villa which the entire showbiz industry will always remember.

q q q

On a lighter note, hindi rin ngayon at extinct na sa telebisyon ang mga showbiz-oriented talk show ay “the end” na rin ang career ng mga hosts nito.

For one, Kris Aquino is gearing up for her much-awaited, much-vaunted comeback to the fold. Hindi nga lang tiyak kung anong uri ito ng platform: will it still be via free TV or social media?

One thing’s for sure, nag-iinat-inat na ang sleeping dragon, about to disrobe her lingerie and ready for her close-up again as cameras are ready to start grinding para sa pinakaaabangan niyang pagbabalik (sorry, but we wouldn’t consider her Maine Mendoza interview as her ideal comeback vehicle).

And what do you know, ang isa ring dating host na si Butch Francisco is cooking up something. Talk show din ito (canned) but it won’t air on free TV. Social media rin ang gagamiting platform with the netizens having the chance to watch it as it kicks off this summer.

Kabilang ito sa mga programa produced for a Filipino-owned broadcast company based in Canada. Bilang pilot episode ay nakapanayam na ni Tito Butch ang isang beteranang aktres over the weekend.

Totoong this is a make-do production. Crude, ‘ika nga. But despite the limited resources, excited ang dating Startalk host to be back where his heart truly belongs: ang pagho-host (regardless of the medium).

Sige, Kris at Tito Butch, sampolan n’yo kami ng mga bubuksan n’yong show!