Walang banta sa Miss U coronation; pero venue‎ bantay-sarado -NCRPO‎

Ito aniya’y dahil sa labas-masok ang iba-ibang crew sa venue para maghanda.
Bukod dito, binabantayan din ng mga pulis ang paligid ng mga tinutuluyan ng mga kandidata’t iba pang panauhin, pati kanilang mga ruta, para makamit ang target na “zero incident,” ani Albayalde.
Ibinigay ni Albayalde ang mga pahayag kaugnay ng pagsasagawa niya at ng iba pang police official ng “roof-to-ground inspection” sa SM MoA Arena at “dry run” para sa pagpapakalat ng tauhan, Miyerkules.
Sa kabila ng mahigpit na pagbabantay, iginiit ni Albayalde na walang direktang banta sa coronation, na huling bahagi ng Miss Universe 2016, sa Enero 30.
Pero ayon kay Albayalde, hindi ipagwawalang-bahala ng pulisya ang kawalan ng direktang banta, kaya inatasan ang mga pulis na kasali sa security task force na laging maging alerto.
Tiniyak naman ng NCRPO chief na kahit pa abala ang maraming pulis sa pagbabantay sa Miss Universe ay di maaapektuhan ang araw-araw na gawain ng mga alagad ng batas sa mga lansangan.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94