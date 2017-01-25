Walang banta sa Miss U coronation; pero venue‎ bantay-sarado -NCRPO‎ By John Roson Bandera



Ayon kay Dir. Oscar Albayalde, hepe ng National Capital Region Police Office, tatlong beses kada araw nang pina-“panel” o sinusuyod ng mga operatiba ang pagdarausan sa SM Mall of Asia Arena. Wala umanong nakikitang direktang banta ang pulisya sa pagtatanghal ng coronation ng Miss Universe 2016, pero nais tiyakin na walang magaganap na insidente kaya hinigpitan ang pagbabantay sa venue.‎Ayon kay Dir. Oscar Albayalde, hepe ng National Capital Region Police Office, tatlong beses kada araw nang pina-“panel” o sinusuyod ng mga operatiba ang pagdarausan sa SM Mall of Asia Arena. Ito aniya’y dahil sa labas-masok ang iba-ibang crew sa venue para maghanda.

Bukod dito, binabantayan din ng mga pulis ang paligid ng mga tinutuluyan ng mga kandidata’t iba pang panauhin, pati kanilang mga ruta, para makamit ang target na “zero incident,” ani Albayalde.‎ Ibinigay ni Albayalde ang mga pahayag kaugnay ng pagsasagawa niya at ng iba pang police official ng “roof-to-ground inspection” sa SM MoA Arena at “dry run” para sa pagpapakalat ng tauhan, Miyerkules.‎

Sa kabila ng mahigpit na pagbabantay, iginiit ni Albayalde na walang direktang banta sa coronation, na huling bahagi ng Miss Universe 2016, sa Enero 30.

Pero ayon kay Albayalde, hindi ipagwawalang-bahala ng pulisya ang kawalan ng direktang banta, kaya inatasan ang mga pulis na kasali sa security task force na laging maging alerto.

Tiniyak naman ng NCRPO chief na kahit pa abala ang maraming pulis sa pagbabantay sa Miss Universe ay di maaapektuhan ang araw-araw na gawain ng mga alagad ng batas sa mga lansangan.

