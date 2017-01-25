Narco list update: 2 taga Luzon, 1 taga Mindanao By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Isasapubliko ni House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez ang pangalan ng tatlong kongresista na sabit sa operasyon ng ipinagbabawal na gamot sa tamang panahon.

Ayon kay Alvarez makabubuti na berepikahin muna ang mga detalye ng kanilang pagkakasangkot upang hindi sila maakusahan na naninira lamang.

“The list given to me was validated; which means it passed through several government agencies for validation. But on my part, I am still double checking it,” ani Alvarez.

Sinabi naman ni House majority leader Rodolfo Farinas na nakausap na niya ang isa sa tatlong nasa narco list at nagulat umano ito.

Kinumpirma naman ni Farinas ang naunang sinabi ni Alvarez na isa sa mga ito ay taga-Mindanao.

“Two are from Luzon while one is from Mindanao,” dagdag pa ni Farinas.

Ang tatlo ay pawang mga lalaki umano.

