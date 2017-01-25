Angeles City police chief sibak‎

Sinibak sa puwesto ang hepe ng pulisya sa Angeles City, Pampanga, kaugnay ng pagkasangkot ng kanyang mga tauhan sa umano’y pagnanakaw at pangingikil sa tatlong Korean national.‎ Tinanggal bilang hepe ng pulisya sa lungsod si Senior Supt. Sidney Villaflor, na pinalitan ni Senior Supt. Jose Hidalgo, sabi ni Central Luzon regional police director Chief Supt. Aaron Aquino sa isang text message. Una nang tinanggal sa puwesto ang pitong tauhan at ang commander ng Angeles City Police Station 5.‎ Nag-ugat ang sibakan sa umano’y kinalaman ng pitong pulis sa pagnanakaw at pangingikil umano sa tatlong Korean national noong Disyembre 30.‎

Inakusahan ang mga Koreano na may kinalaman sa iligal na online gaming, pero nang walang makuhang ebidensya ang mga pulis ay tinangay ng mga ito ang ilang gamit ng mga banyaga at hiningan pa sila ng P200,000, ayon kay PNP chief Dir. Gen. Ronald dela Rosa. Dinisarmahan at isinailalim na sa restrictive custody ang pito, habang ang pagsibak sa station commander ay bunsod ng doktrina ng command responsibility, ayon sa PNP chief. (John Roson)

