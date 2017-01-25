Pulis inakusahan ng rape sa loob ng kotse sa Laguna Bandera

INAKUSAHAN ang isang pulis na nakatalaga sa intelligence unit ng Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon (CALABARZON) ng panggagahasa sa isang babaeng factory worker sa Calamba City, Laguna, ayon sa pulisya kahapon.

Kinilala ni Supt. Chitadel Gaoiran, CALABARZON police spokesperson ang suspek na si Police Inspector Aaron Cabillan, 29, isang miyembro ng Regional Public Safety Batallion, na nakatalaga sa regional intelligence division.

Sinabi ni Gaoiran na inaresto si Cabillan ng nagpapatrolyang Calamba police hatinggabi noong Lunes matapos mapansin ng mga pulis ang kahina-hinalang kotse na nakaparada sa likod ng Robinson’s supermarket sa Barangay Canlubang.

Nilapitan ng mga pulis ang sasakyan kung saan natagpuan si Cabillan na nakahubo’t hubad kasama ang isang babae sa loob.

Simigaw naman ang 34-anyos na babae para humingi ng tulong, ayon kay Gaoiran.

Idinagdag ni Gaoiran na pauwi sa kanyang bahay ang biktima sa Barangay Paciano ganap na alas-11 ng gabi nang madaanan siya ni Cabillan at sapilitang isinakay sa pribadong kotse.

Tinutukan ni Cabillan ang biktima ng baril at ginahasa.

Naka-off duty si Cabillan ng mangyari ang panggagahasa.

