Palasyo iginiit na binigyan ng sapat na ayuda ang binitay na OFW sa Kuwait

KINUMPIRMA ng Palasyo na natuloy na ang pagbitay sa Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) sa Kuwait matapos na umano’y mapatay ang 22-anyos na anak na babae ng kanyang amo.
“It is with sadness that we confirm the execution of Jakatia Pawa this afternoon (Philippine Time),” sabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.
Iginiit ni Abella na ginawa lahat ng gobyerno para maisalba ang buhay ng OFW na si Jakatia Pawa.
“The Philippine government has provided the late Pawa all the assistance necessary to ensure all her legal rights are respected and all legal procedures are followed,” dagdag ni Abella.
“Government likewise exerted all efforts to preserve her life, including diplomatic means and appeals for compassion. Execution, however, could no longer be forestalled under Kuwaiti laws,” ayon pa kay Abella.
Idinagdag ni Abella na nakikipagag-ugnayan na ang Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) sa pamilya ni Pawa para mabigyan ng kinakailangang tulong.
“We pray for her and her bereaved family,” sabi ni Abella.Jakatia Pawa ang nagkumpirma sa nakatakda niyang bitay matapos tumawag mula sa kanyang kulungan.
Napatay umano ni Pawa ang 22-anyos na anak na babae ng kanyang amo habang natutulog noong Mayo 2007.
Sinintensiyahan si Pawa ng kamatayan ng Court of First Instance ng Kuwait.
Kinatigan ng Court of Cassation ang naging desisyon noong 2013.
Si Pawa ay tubong Zamboanga.
