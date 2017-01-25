Update: Pinay binitay na sa Kuwait Bandera



KINUMPIRMA ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) ang pagbitay sa Overseas Filipino worker (OFW) sa Kuwait na pumatay sa 22-anyos na anak na babae ng kanyang amo.

Sa pulong-balitaan kahapon, isiniwalat ni DFA Assistant Secretary Charles Jose na ibinitin si Jakatia Pawa alas-10:19 ng umaga sa Kuwait (alas-3:19 ng hapon sa Pilipinas).

Ayon kay Jose, ipinaalam lamang sa DFA ang nakatakdang pagbitay kay Pawa noong Martes.

Aniya pa, tumanggi ang pamilya ng biktima na magbayad si Pawa ng blood money kapalit ng kanyang buhay.

Base sa kaugalian ng mga Muslim, ililibing ang mga labi ni Pawa sa Kuwait.

Base sa rekord, sinaksak ni Pawa nang 28 beses ang anak ng amo habang natutulog ito noong Mayo 2007.

Napatunayang nagkasala si Pawa ng Court of First Instance ng Kuwait at kinatigan ng Court of Cassation ang desisyon noong 2013.

Itinanggi naman ng kampo ni Pawa ang pagpatay at sinabing ang ina mismo ang pumatay sa anak matapos umanong makita itong nakikipagtalik.

Kahapon din ay sinabi ng kapatid ni Pawa na si Air Force Lt. Col. Angaris Pawa na tinawagan siya ng kanyang kapatid upang magpaalam at ipaalam ang nakatakda niyang pagbitay.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.