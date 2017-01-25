P1M pabuya para ulo ng drug lord sa Iloilo Inquirer

NAG-AALOK ng P1 milyong pabuya para sa impormasyon na magreresulta sa pagkakaaresto ng umano’y drug lord sa Iloilo na si Richard Prevendido.

Nagpasa ang Iloilo Provincial Peace and Order Council ng resolusyon na nagbibigay ng otorisasyon kay Gov. Arthur Defensor na mag-alok ng P500,000 pabuya.

Noong Lunes, inaprubahan ng City Peace and Order Council na pinamumunuan ni Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog ang P500,000 pabuya para sa pagkakaaresto ni Prevendido. Nauna nang pinangalanan ng Philippine National Police (PNP) at Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) si Prevendido na siyang pinuno ng isa sa dalawang grupo na siyang nagsusuplay ng droga sa Iloilo at Western Visayas.

Pinamumunuan ang isa pang grupo ng napatay na umano’y drug lord na si Melvin Odicta.

