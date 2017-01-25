La Oro: Wala akong sinasabing masama laban kay Guy!

NAKAGAWA na ng mahigit 200 films ang seasoned actress na si Elizabeth Oropesa kabilang na ang latest movie niya na “Moonlight Over Baler” mula sa T-Rex Productions directed by Gil Portes.

Sa mahigit 200 pelikula, tatlo rito ang talagang gumuhit sa kapalaran ni La Oro sa showbiz, ang “Lumapit Lumayo Ang Umaga” with Dante Rivero and George Estregan, “Mister Mo Lover Boy Ko” with Eddie Garcia at ang “Alupihang Dagat” with the late Fernando Poe, Jr..

“’Lumapit, Lumayo’ because that was my first Best Actress award. First year sa showbiz nakakuha ako ng Best Actress kaagad. Kasi pinlano agad namin ni Ishma (Ishmael Bernal) ‘yun. Kailangan bago matapos ang isang taon mo sa showbiz, meron ka nang Best Actress, and we got it,” lahad ni La Oro.

No doubt na isa si Elizabetn Oropesa sa pinakamahusay at successful among the seven beautiful and sexy leading ladies na binuo ng kilalang producer na si Jessy Ejercito noong dekada 80.

“Parang ako nga, from wet look to…kasi inambisyon. Talagang pinlano. ’Yun naman talaga ang plano ko sa buhay ko noon kahit bata pa ako kasi hindi ako makauwi sa probinsya na wala akong trophy,” kwento niya.

Dagdag pa ng aktres, “Kasi sa probinsya namin, conservative lahat ang mga tao, and they will not like me, seeing me, their daughter, considered daughter ako noon (ng) lahat, na nakikita ‘yung dede dahil basa. So, sinikap ko na manalo agad para ma-justify at maipagmalaki nila ako ulit. Kaya natanggap nila ako.”

Kamakailan ay naging trending si La Oro sa social media dahil sa mga pahayag niya tungkol sa performance ng Superstar na si Nora Aunor at sinapit sa box-office ng pelikula niya sa nakaraang Metro Manila Film Festival, ang “Kabisera.”

“Ay, meron ba akong sinabi,” patanong niyang pahayag. “Wala namang nag-interbyu sa akin. Baka gawa-gawa lang. I always believe in Guy. Wala naman akong problema kay Guy. E, kaya lang siguro nagsawa na ‘yung tao kasi palagi naman siyang nandiyan. Nu’ng makabalik ‘yan dito sa Pilipinas, palaging bida. Ang daming pelikula, so, siguro naghahanap lang ng iba. Pero acting wise, si Guy na ‘yun, e.”

Anyway, thankful and proud ang aktres na mabigyan muli ng chance na maging bida sa pelikulang “Moonlight Over Baler” na ipapalabas sa Feb. 8 nationwide. It also marks La Oropesa’s comeback to the big screen.

She plays the role of the senior version of Fidela na isang retired school teacher na nakilala ang batang Japanese photo journalist. Gaganap naman bilang batang Fidela si Sophie Albert. Kasama rin sa movie sina Vin Abrenica at Ellen Adarna.