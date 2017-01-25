Marian handa nang magbalik-primetime para bawiin ang korona

“WITH my Triple A family! #BackToWorkSoon.”
That was Marian’s caption on her photo with Rams David, Raymond Abanilla and Mike Tuviera.
She was hinting na magbabalik na siya sa primetime where she rightfully belongs. Actually, nakipag-meeting na siya sa GMA 7 executives about her pagbabalik sa TV.
Problem is, her last soap didn’t make the cut. Hindi ito nag-rate kahit pa mapangahas ito.
‘Yung tambalan din nila ni Dingdong Dantes sa TV, hindi rin nag-click. Lalo na ‘yung Carmela nila ni Alden Richards.
So, how do you solve a problem like Marian? Para kasing hindi na siya click sa pagdadrama. Waley din naman siya sa comedy.
But the network is duty-bound to give her work. Mas maganda na nga naman na pakinabangan siya kaysa itengga siya. Kailangan lang na makahanap ang GMA ng napakagandang materyal para kay Marian para makabawi naman ito kahit paano.
