Robin wala nang magagawa kundi tanggapin ang apo kay Kylie By Ambet Nabus

MAINIT pa ring pinag-uusapan sa mundo ng showbiz ang diumano’y pagbubuntis ni Kylie Padilla courtesy of Aljur Abrenica. Pumutok ang isyung last week sa pamamagitan ng mga blind item pero pinangalanan na nga ng ilang colleagues natin – si Kylie raw ang tinutukoy sa nasabing mga artikulo. Tahimik ang kampo ng dalawang Kapuso stars at wala pa tayong nasasagap na impormasyon kung may plano silang magsalita. Tahimik din ang kampo ng ama ni Kylie na si Robin Padilla na kilala nating hindi basta mananahimik lang sa mga tsismis na ganito lalo pa’t anak niya ang sangkot. Balitang three months na raw pregnant si Kylie at kung true nga ito, wala na rin namang magagawa si Binoe kundi tanggapin ang kanyang apo. Of age nang maituturing sina Aljur at Kylie at alam naman nating nagmamahalan sila. Kaya sino ba naman tayo para humadlang o maging nega sa kaligayahan nila? Pero ang tanong ng marami totoo nga kayang tatanggalin na sa Encantadia si Kylie?

