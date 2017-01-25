Miss U candidates may pasabog sa b-day ni Willie Bandera

RAMDAM ng Miss Universe 2016 candidates ang init ng pagtanggap sa kanila ng sambayanang Pilipino, at mas lalo nila itong mararamdaman sa pagbisita nila sa top-rating program ng Kapuso Network na Wowowin. Sa nalalapit na kaarawan ni Willie Revillame, marami ang dapat abangan ng mga Kapuso viewers mula sa TV host-comedian, at isa na rito ang espesyal na pagbisita ng piling Miss Universe candidates sa Wowowin. Alamin ngayong hapon kung ano ang mga sorpresang inihanda ng programa para sa mga kandidata at ang mga pasabog ng programa para kay Kuya Wil at sa mga loyal Kapuso viewers. Samantala, patuloy na tumutok sa GMA at huwag palampasin ang live telecast ng 65th Miss Universe pageant sa Enero 30 (Lunes), 8 a.m. sa pangunguna ng Solar Entertainment, LCS Group at ng Miss Universe Organization.

