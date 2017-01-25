Angeline: Opo, nagpakatanga ako sa pag-ibig!

AMINADO ang bida sa latest Regal movie na “Foolish Love” (showing na ngayon) na si Angeline Quinto na ilang beses na siyang nagpakatanga sa pagdating sa love. Una, isang lalaki ang minahal niya kahit alam niyang may mahal na itong iba, “Two years na po na mahal pa rin kahit na nakita ko na po at alam ko na na mayroon na siyang ibang partner. Parang ilang mga theme songs din po na siya ‘yung naging inspirasyon ko.” Pangalawa, “Yung sa Sampaloc pa po ako nakatira. Mayroon po akong mahal na mahal na lalaki na may girlfriend siya pero alam niya naman na gusto ko siya so pumunta ako minsan sa bahay ‘nung guy kahit alam kong nandoon ‘yung babae. Gusto ko lang siyang kausapin.” “Ako kasi, kapag nagmahal ako, hindi ko na iniisip ang sarili ko. Nagiging priority ko ‘yung love ko. Pero kung naging tanga man ako sa pag-ibig, no regrets kasi marami akong natutuhan doon,” sey ni Angeline.

