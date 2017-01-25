Vina na-shock nang kuning ninang sa anak nina Robin at Mariel By Jun Nardo Bandera

NAGULAT si Vina Morales nang personal na sabihin ni Robin Padilla na magiging ninang siya sa anak nila ni Mariel Rodriguez na si Maria Isabella. Inilabas ni Vina sa kanyang Instagram account ang kuwelang pagkuha ni Binoe sa kanya bilang ninang. “Ninang Vina” na ang tawag sa kanya ng dating boyfriend. Magkasama sina Robin at Vina nu’ng isang araw para sa 1st Republic Celebration sa Malolos, Bulacan. Pinost ni Binoe ang okasyong ito sa kanyang IG account. Siyempre, ang pinakahihintay ng madlang tao ay ang reaksyon niya sa balitang buntis ang anak na si Kylie Padilla, huh! Malamang, hindi pa kinakaya ng Action King ang sumambulat na balita tungkol sa pinakamamahal na anak.

