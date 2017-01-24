Makalipas ang maraming taon, Angel nagpagupit ng buhok Bandera

MARAMING followers si Angel Locsin ang nagulat nang makita ang aktres sa maikli nitong buhok habang nagsu-swimming kasama ang BFF nitong si Bubbles Paraiso. Sa Instagram account ni Bubbles, nag-post siya ng mga picture nila ni Angel na kuha sa The Farm sa San Benito, Lipa City, Batangas. Makikita roon ang paglangoy ng magkaibigan sa isang swimming pool. Dito nga makikita na maikli na ang buhok ni Angel. Ayon sa netizens, kung hindi sila nagkakamali ito ang kauna-unahang pagkakataon na nagpagupit ng buhok ang Kapamilya actress. Isa sa mga litrato ay nilagyan ni Bubbles ng caption na: “This girl right here is the only one happy that I got an injury, because it meant she could kidnap me for the weekend without worrying about missing my training. #lookatherlaughing #randrweekend #thankswifeyineededthis.” Ayon naman sa isang follower ni Angel, posibleng ang pagpapagupit ng aktres ay dahil na rin sa napabalitang pagkasira ng buhok nito matapos magpa-hair treatment. Kung matatandaan, may kumalat na mga photo last December kung saan makikita si Angel na nakasuot ng wig. Hanggang ngayon ay wala pang paliwanag si Angel tungkol sa diumano’y pagkalagas ng kanyang buhok.

