Sino nga ba ang papatayin sa 4 na Sang’gre ng Encantadia? Bandera

SINO nga kaya kina Pirena (Glaiza de Castro), Amihan (Kylie Padilla), Danaya (Sanya Lopez) at Alena (Gabbi Garcia) ng Encantadia ang mamamatay? Nag-trending ang mga nakaraang episode ng GMA Telebabad series na Encantadia matapos kumalat ang balita na isa sa apat na mga Sang’gre ang papatayin sa mga susunod na episode ng fantaserye. Ayon sa mga netizen, baka raw si Amihan ang mamatay sa pagsisimula ng digmaan sa Lireo kaya naman nag-trending last week ang #HuwagSiAmihan. Talagang kumontra ang fans ni Kylie. Kasabay din nito ang pagkalat ng mga chika na buntis daw si Kylie courtesy of her boyfriend Aljur Abrenica. Pero wala pang kumpirmasyon mula sa dalawa. Sa original version ng Encantadia, ang namatay sa mga Sang’gre ay si Pirena na ginampanan noon ni Sunshine Dizon kaya ang tanong, sundin kaya ng produksiyon ng serye ang nangyari sa unang version? ‘Yan ang kailangang abangan ng mga Encantadiks dahil marami pang maaaksiyon at madadramang tagpo ang mapapanood sa pagpapatuloy ng Encantadia na napapanood pa rin pagkatapos ng 24 Oras.

