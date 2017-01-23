Kris umaasang magkakaroon ng part 2 ang love story nila ni Bistek

Kris Aquino posted this message, “We met at the wrong time. That’s what I kept telling myself anyway.
Maybe one day years from now, we’ll meet in a coffee shop in a far away city somewhere and we could give it another shot” on her Instagram account.
People started wondering who she was referring to sa kanyang post na ‘yon.
“Kris needs to grow up and stop believing in fairy tales. But most of all she needs to learn how to respect her partner and not make him her puppet,” opined one fan.
“In theory lang baks but not in reality. Walang lalake ang tumagal sa kanya dahil dominante at matapobre sya,” tingin naman ng isa kay Kris.
“Palagay ko may regret si Kris sa pagtrato nya kay James Yap. Ang taas kasi ng tingin nya sa sarili kaya nakalimutan nya how to appreciate James as a husband dati. Ngayon tuloy inggit sya kay James at Michela,” said one fan.
“Sana pagkabalik niya from the pilgrimage ay may totoong peace of mind and heart na siya. Nakakasawa na ang dram niya!” one guy said.
Nasabi niya siguro ito dahil nag-post si Kris na pupuntahan niya ang ilang pilgrimage sites this Holy Week nang mag-isa lang siya, walang katulong, walang staff, walang kasamang anak.
We felt that Kris is referring to Mayor Herbert Bautista. I think she already posted that more than a year ago when they went on separate ways.
