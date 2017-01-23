Zanjoe umaasang makikilala ang susunod na GF sa Coldplay concert Bandera

IPINAGDARASAL ni Zanjoe Marudo na sana’y makilala na niya ang babae na maaari niyang maging girlfriend bago dumating ang araw ng concert ng Coldplay sa bansa sa Abril. Sey ng lead actor sa bagong teleserye ng ABS-CBN na My Dear Heart, matagal-tagal na rin siyang single at naka-move on na rin siya sa break-up nila ni Bea Alonzo. “Nakikita ko naman si Bea na happy siya ngayon, ‘yun ang wish namin sa isa’t isa. Okay kaming dalawa, wala kaming masamang tinapay,” pahayag ng binata sa nakaraang presscon ng My Dear Heart. Inamin ni Zanjoe na dalawang ticket ang binili niya para sa Coldplay concert na gaganapin sa April 4, “Nu’ng nag-release ng tickets ang Coldplay, dalawa ang binili ko. ‘Di ko alam kung kanino ang isa pa. Ini-imagine ko na baka naman pagdating ng April ay mayroon na akong kasama. So wala pang may-ari noon. Binili ko lang dalawa, pero wala pa talaga. “Nag-e-enjoy ako. Nae-excite ako sa idea na baka mamaya doon na dumating at makilala ko na,” sey pa ni Zanjoe na muling gaganap na tatay sa My Dear Heart na magsisimula na tonight after FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.