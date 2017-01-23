Sushmita Sen napiling judge sa Miss U; Dayanara Torres, Miss USA balik-Pinas din

KUMPIRMADO! Isa sa magiging judge sa grand coronation night ng Miss Universe ang Indian actress at 1994 Miss Universe na si Sushmita Sen. Makalipas nga ang 23 taon ay muli siyang babalik sa Pilipinas.

Kay Sushmita ipinasa ni Dayanara Torres ng Puerto Rico ang titulo at korona ng Miss Universe title noong ganapin sa Pilipinas sa ikalawang pagkakataon ang nasabing international beauty pageant.

Pareho rin silang minahal ng mga Pinoy noong nandito pa sila sa bansa. Balita ring pupunta sa Pilipinas si Dayanara para manood ng Miss U.

Sa Instagram account ni Sushmita sinabi nito kung gaano siya ka-excited na makabalik ng Pilipinas para maging bahagi uli ng Miss Universe. Aniya, itinuturing na rin niyang second home ang ating bansa.

Narito ang mahabang caption na inilagay niya sa kanyang IG photo: “Getting ready with a dancing heart!!!!! I am soooooooo excited, emotional and looking forward to returning home to the #Philippines after #23years.

“It’s where it all began #manila1994 #missuniverse1994 life comes a full circle, from winning Miss Universe, to having owned its Indian Franchise to now…returning back to #Manila this time as a #judge at the 65th Miss Universe pageant!!!

“To all my #filipino friends who have been graciously asking…I can now confirm…yesssssss!!!! I am coming!!! Mahal Kita Philippines see u sooooooon!!!”

Bukod kay Sushmita darating din sa bansa ang rommate at instant Bes ni 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach na si Miss USA 2015 Olivia Jordan (2nd runner up) para personal na saksihan ang grand coronation night.

Ayon kay Olivia Jordan excited na rin siya sa pagbalik sa Pinas. Mensahe nito sa IG: “GUESS WHO IS COMING TO THE PHILIPPINES? Cant wait to see you all at Miss Universe! So grateful to @pldthome for making this possible!!?? #missuniverse #dreamcometrue!”

Ito ang ikalawang pagpunta ni Olivia sa bansa, una siyang bumisita noong April 2015 para maging judge sa Binibining Pilipinas 2016.