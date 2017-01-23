Mikee Quintos di pinababayaan ang pag-aaral kahit busy sa Enca Bandera

ARCHITECT cum actress in the making pala itong si Mikee Quintos. Sa naganap kasi niyang fans day recently, ibinahagi ng Encantadia star, na isang architecture student sa isang kilalang unibersidad sa Maynila, ang pagmamahal niya sa art through drawing at pagkukulay. Ayon sa mga ito, nakaka-inspire raw ang dalaga dahil hindi ito sumusuko sa pag-aaral niya kahit na sobrang busy sa tapings sa Encantadia. Nabanggit na rin natin ang Encantadia, hindi rin kaya sukuan ng karakter ni Mikee na si Lira ang matigas na puso ni Pirena (Glaiza de Castro) upang umanib na sa kanila at talunin si Hagorn (John Arcilla)? Paano kaya nito mapapalambot ang puso ng kanyang Ashti? Bilib kami sa personality ni Lira sa Enca dahil kahit na anong pagmamalupit ang ipakita sa kanya ni Pirena, nagagawa pa rin niya itong kausapin na parang wala itong masamang sinasabi sa kanya.

