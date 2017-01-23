Female star malala na ang kundisyon, hindi na makapagsalita

HULA hoop: Minsan pa naming kinumusta mula sa aming source ang kalagayan ng isang aktres partikular ang kanyang kalusugan.

Hindi kasi nalalayo ang tinitirhan nito mula sa kanyang lugar, “Bedridden na siya. Kapag kinausap mo siya, sumasagot naman kaso mahinang ‘oo’ lang ang sasabihin niya at bahagyang tatango. Ang tanging nag-aasikaso sa kanya, eh, isa niyang kaanak.”

Hindi namin gaanong kabisado ang buhay ng aktres, pero laman siya noon ng ilang mga usapin which should have been kept in private na lang sana.

Isang araw ay isang napakatinding pagsubok ang pinagdaanan niya, buhat noon ay ganap nang nagkaroon ng pagbabago sa kung paano niya sinasalubong ang bawat araw ng kanyang buhay.

Dasal nami’y maging maayos ang kanyang kundisyon at manumbalik ang kanyang paniniwala na habang may buhay ay may ngiti ng pag-asa.