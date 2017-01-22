Bing Loyzaga aminadong No. 1 fan ni Gil Cuerva Bandera

MULA nang in-announce ng GMA 7 ang pagkapili sa kanya bilang ka-loveteam ni Jennylyn Mercado sa Pinoy version ng Korean series na My Love From The Star, dumami na ang fans at social media followers ni Gil Cuerva. In fact, may mga bumuo na ng kanilang fandom para ipakita ang suporta sa binata na magbibigay-buhay sa karakter ni Matteo Do. Pero recently, nalaman namin kung sino ang number one fan ngayon ng binata, ‘yan ay walang iba kundi ang kanyang tita na si Bing Loyzaga. Inihayag kasi nito sa kanyang Instagram account kung gaano siya kasaya para sa bagong achievement ng Kapuso actor. Siyempre, nangako si Bing na todo ang magiging suporta niya kay Gil once na umere na ang My Love From The Star.

