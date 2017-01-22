Relasyon nina Jean at Jomari walang halong sex

NILINAW ng award-winning Kapuso actress na si Jean Garcia na boyfriend niya si Jomari Yllana.

Wala raw silang relasyon pero inamin niyang may pagkakataon na lumalabas sila, kasama ang kanilang mga common friends, “Jom is really one of my best friends. Yes, ilang beses na kaming lumalabas na kaming dalawa lang. Pero noon pa naman kami magkakasama, pero grupo kami parati.

“May Viber group kasi kami ng mga co-stars namin sa The Half Sisters (dati nilang serye sa Siyete). Kasama namin parati lumabas sina Barbie (Forteza), Thea (Tolentino), Mel (Martinez) at Andre (Paras). Pero, lately nga, dahil busy ‘yung mga bagets, kami na lang ni Jom ang nagkikita at nagdi-date,” paliwanag ni Jean na mapapanood naman ngayon sa bagong afternoon series ng GMA na Pinulot Ka Lang sa Lupa na magsisimula na sa Jan. 30.

Hirit pa ni Jean, “Wala naman ‘yun. It’s not a romantic date. Gusto lang naming magkita paminsan-minsan, lalo na kung hindi kami busy pareho. Walang malisya ang date namin. Ang tawagan nga namin ay ‘Kaps,’ as in ‘Kapatid.’

“May nagtanong nga sa akin na kahit ba magkatabi kami ni Jom sa iisang kama, walang mangyayari? Sagot ko, ’Ay, oo naman!’ Kailangan bang may mangyari sa amin? Masasabi ko na nasa platonic stage na ang relationship ko with Jom. It’s nonsexual. Hindi namin binibigyan ng malisya ang pagiging close namin.”

Samantala, makakasama ni Jean sa Pinulot Ka Lang Sa Lupa sina Julie Anne San Jose, LJ Reyes, Benjamin Alves, Ara Mina, Victor Neri at marami pang iba, sa direksyon ni Gina Alajar.