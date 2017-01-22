Deep conversion

Sunday, January 22, 2017 3rd Sunday in Ordinary Time 1st Reading: Isaiah 8:23—9:3 2nd Reading: 1 Corinthians 1:10-13,17 Gospel: Matthew 4:12-23

When Jesus heard that John had been arrested, he withdrew into Galilee. He left Nazareth and went to settle down in Capernaum, a town by the lake of Galilee, at the border of Zebulun and Naphtali. In this way the word of the prophet Isaiah was fulfilled: Land of Zebulun and land of Naphtali crossed by the Road of the Sea, and you who live by the Jordan, Galilee, land of pagans, listen:

The people who lived in darkness have seen a great light ; on those who live in the land of the shadow of death, a light has shone. From that time on Jesus began to proclaim his message, “Change your ways: the kingdom of heaven is near.”

As Jesus walked by the lake of Galilee, he saw two brothers, Simon called Peter, and Andrew his brother, casting a net into the lake, for they were fishermen. He said to them, “Come, follow me, and I will make you fish for people.” At once they left their nets and followed him. He went on from there and saw two other brothers, James, the son of Zebedee, and his brother John in a boat with their father Zebedee, mending their nets, Jesus called them. At once they left the boat and their father and followed him.

Jesus went around all Galilee, teaching in their synagogues, proclaiming the good news of the kingdom, and curing all kinds of sickness and disease among the people.

Jesus deepened John the Baptist’s theme on repentance by requiring from his followers spiral growth in the spirit. Linear growth, though far-reaching in terms of practices of piety, won’t contribute much to spiritual growth for being skin-deep. When growth is spiral a person hates even the occasion to commit sin. Thus a husband on the way to conversion will not only break up with his paramour but will also delete her number from his phonebook and unfriend her in his facebook. If that husband does otherwise and experiments, instead, on his capacity to sustain his conversion, such is an indication that his conversion is skin-deep. He won’t persevere because the devil can never be outwitted. Man is fire and woman is hay. Whenever the two come close enough the devil is always there to blow and cause a conflagration.

Flight is still the best way to fight the devil. Those who play with fire perish by the fire. Is there a difference between being in the fire and staying too long near it? One gets burned in both instances. Those of spiral growth will so hate sin to the degree that any suspicious occasions that probably lead to it they will shy away from. – (Atty.) Rev. Fr. Dan Domingo P. delos Angeles, Jr., DM.

