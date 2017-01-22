Tumbok Karera Tips, January 22, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (5) Airborne Magic; TUMBOK – (1) Money Talks; LONGSHOT – (3) Erik The Viking

Race 2 : PATOK – (3) My Big Osh; TUMBOK – (9) Significant Smash; LONGSHOT – (2) Wood Ridge

Race 3 : PATOK – (3) Blue Berry; TUMBOK – (4) Indianpana; LONGSHOT – (2) Puting Biyaya

Race 4 : PATOK – (3) Sparmate; TUMBOK – (5) Putting Eagle; LONGSHOT – (1) Warrior Baby

Race 5 : PATOK – (3) Misty Blue; TUMBOK – (2) Diva’s Champion; LONGSHOT – (6) Double Black

Race 6 : PATOK – (6) Luneta Park; TUMBOK – (4) Pudolski/Chiefkeefsossa; LONGSHOT – (2) Agent Zarto

Race 7 : PATOK – (5) Mamahalin; TUMBOK – (2) Bullet Grey; LONGSHOT – (6) Prinz Lao

Race 8 : PATOK – (8) Cecillia; TUMBOK – (9) Olajuwon; LONGSHOT – (2) Blu Jazz

Race 9 : PATOK – (1) Indiana Sky; TUMBOK – (5) Ultimate Royal/Caloocan Zap; LONGSHOT – (4) Amazing Cole

Race 10 : PATOK – (8) Go Ada Go; TUMBOK – (4) Hard Work Classic; LONGSHOT – (9) Conquista Roll

Race 11 : PATOK – (8) Sweet Music; TUMBOK – (2) Charlord; LONGSHOT – (7) Dramatis Personae/Binirayan

Race 12 : PATOK – (1) Calm Like Dew; TUMBOK – (3) Katotohanan; LONGSHOT – (6) Fame And Fortune

Race 13 : PATOK – (3) Best Saturday; TUMBOK – (1) Colorful Warrior/Polo Queen; LONGSHOT – (12) Sydney Boy

