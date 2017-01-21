Coney Reyes laging ipinagdarasal ang pagganap na kontrabida

CONEY Reyes felt na hindi naman siya nakakahon sa contravida role.

While it’s true that she portrays mostly mean characters initially sa mga soap opera, sa ending naman ay may changes sa kanyang character.

Now, she’s playing a strong-willed heart surgeon in My Dear Heart. Again, the issue of her playing an offbeat role surfaced.

“May change of heart kasi lagi ang character na pino-portray ko because I cannot accept a role with no redeeming value. And for me, there’s got to be a strong contravida for the real values to come out. So, I am blessed, I am honoured to be always chosen by Dreamscape and ABS-CBN to do a contravida role. Siguro mas madali na nga kung nakakahon, eh, pero hindi eh.

“I am blessed to be working with brilliant directors who try to bring out the best in me. I also have this conscious effort not to portray a role in a contravida way the same way that I did the last one. So I really study the role. I look into it. I pray to God that I give it a fresh treatment,” paliwanag ni Coney.

As for the young girl who played a child afflicted with a heart disease, newest Kapamilya child star Nayomi Ramos, Coney said, “Talagang raw itong batang ito kaya ang makikita ninyo sa kanya ay hindi aral na acting. Siyempre, bago pa so she’s also undergoing training and workshops. She’s very promising. ‘Wag naman natin siyang i-pressure.”

Start na sa Monday ang bagong teleseryeng ito ng Dreamscape TV na magbibigay ng inspirasyon sa pamilyang Pinoy.