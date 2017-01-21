Coney Reyes laging ipinagdarasal ang pagganap na kontrabida

CONEY Reyes felt na hindi naman siya nakakahon sa contravida role.
While it’s true that she portrays mostly mean characters initially sa mga soap opera, sa ending naman ay may changes sa kanyang character.
Now, she’s playing a strong-willed heart surgeon in My Dear Heart. Again, the issue of her playing an offbeat role surfaced.
“May change of heart kasi lagi ang character na pino-portray ko because I cannot accept a role with no redeeming value. And for me, there’s got to be a strong contravida for the real values to come out. So, I am blessed, I am honoured to be always chosen by Dreamscape and ABS-CBN to do a contravida role. Siguro mas madali na nga kung nakakahon, eh, pero hindi eh.
“I am blessed to be working with brilliant directors who try to bring out the best in me. I also have this conscious effort not to portray a role in a contravida way the same way that I did the last one. So I really study the role. I look into it. I pray to God that I give it a fresh treatment,” paliwanag ni Coney.
As for the young girl who played a child afflicted with a heart disease, newest Kapamilya child star Nayomi Ramos, Coney said, “Talagang raw itong batang ito kaya ang makikita ninyo sa kanya ay hindi aral na acting. Siyempre, bago pa so she’s also undergoing training and workshops. She’s very promising. ‘Wag naman natin siyang i-pressure.”
Start na sa Monday ang bagong teleseryeng ito ng Dreamscape TV na magbibigay ng inspirasyon sa pamilyang Pinoy.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94