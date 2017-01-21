Aiza walang utang na loob na dapat bayaran kay Tito Sen

“BAKA nakalimutan na niya kung saan siya galing siguro. Mas nanaig sa kanya ‘yung pagkabagitong politiko.”

That was Sen. Tito Sotto’s swipe at National Youth Commission Chair Aiza Seguerra who thinks na magandang move ang planong pagbibigay ng libreng condom ng health department sa mga high school students.

“Mabilis na pagtaas ng HIV/AIDS lalo na sa kabataan, laganap na teenage pregnancy at patuloy na pagtaas ng populasyon ang nagiging sanhi kung kaya’t marami sa ating mga kababayan ang naghihirap at hindi nakaka access ng dekalidad na serbisyo ng gobyerno.

“Hindi po ito haka-haka, Mr. Senator. These are facts. Based on science and research.”

That was Aiza’s Facebook post which seemingly irritated Sen. Tito who said, “Besides, for their information, the HIV virus is smaller than the pores of condoms which can only prevent pregnancy. Scientifically proven.”

Anong utang na loob ang dapat tanawin ni Aiza kay Sen. Tito? Just because she was part of Eat Bulaga ay dapat bang habang-buhay na tanawin iyon ni Aiza?

Can’t Aiza be herself at i-express ang kanyang opinion?