Tim Yap nag-propose sa negosyanteng boyfriend By Jun Nardo Bandera

NAG-PROPOSE na rin ang TV host-businessman na si Tim Yap sa kanyang boyfriend during his 40th birthday celebration the other night sa Manila House, Bonifacio Global City. Kumalat sa social media ang litrato nang lumuhod siya sa harapan ni Javi Martinez Pardo (business partner din niya) habang hawak ang kanilang engagement ring. Para namang nanalo sa Miss Universe ang reaksyon ni Javi nang yayain na siyang magpakasal ni Tim Yap.

