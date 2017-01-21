Jake: Parang sumosobra na ang english ko!

HINDI si Angeline Quinto ang babaeng nakasanayan nang makasama ni Jake Cuenca kung ikukumpara sa kanyang ex-girlfriend.

“With her (Angeline), parang nagbalik ako sa roots ko. Siguro from studying in the States, having a foreigner girlfriend, parang na-Westernize ako.

“And being with her, sharing her music, hearing her scene and talking to her, parang nagbalik ako sa roots ko na ‘yun, Pinoy ako! Ha! Ha! Ha! Parang for a while, sumusobra na ang English ko, sumusobra na ‘yung ganito! Ha! Ha! Ha!

“Sa New York, super in depth acting. Pagdating kay Angeline, we were not really talking about in depth acting, but we really got to know each other. Through the course of shooting, slowly, kinilala na namin ang isa’t isa. Every day we became closer and closer,” pahayag ni Jake sa blogcon ng pelikula nilang “Foolish Love” under Regal Films.

Kaya naman daw sa halikan at lampungan nila sa kama, bago gawin ang eksena, hinahawakan muna niya ang kamay ni Angeline nang sa gayon ay maging kampante sa una niyang sabak sa halikan at rambulan sa kama.

Magsisilbi ring pre-Valentine offering ng Regal ang “Foolish Love” lalo na’t kasama rin sa lead cast ang mainit na loveteam nina Miho Nishida at Tommy Esguerra.