Kailan dapat i-regular ang isang project based worker?

TANONG ko lang po sa DOLE, napasok po ako bilang aircon technician. May kontrata po ako at nakasaad po roon na project based daw po ako. Ano po ba ng ibig sabihin ng project based? May chance po ba akong maregular? Kadalasan daw po nata-tapos ang project ng tatlong buwan then renew daw po uli ng kontrata. Legal po ba ito? Salamat po

Rey Valdez

Brgy Tunasan, Muntinlupa REPLY: Para sa iyong katanungan Rey gusto ko lang sanang malaman kung anong project based ba itong tinutukoy mo? Ang terminong project based worker ay depende sa kung hanggang kailan ang proyekto na

ibinigay sa kanya? Para sa iyong katanungan kung pupwede kang maregular ? Depende sa kompanya ang pag regular ng isang project-based worker. Kung inaakala ng kompanya na kakailanganin nila ang serbisyo nang matagalan, maaaring iregular ka nito. Sa iyo namang katanungan kung legal ba ang paulit-ulit na pag renew ng kontrata para sa isang project-based na trabaho gaya nang pagiging aircon technician, kailangan kinakailangan na ikaw ay maregular na. Sana ay nasagot namin ang iyong katanungan. Thank you. Celeste T. Maring

