Patalbugan, rampahan na sa Miss Sarap Diva Universe Bandera

KUNG ang buong mundo ay nag-aabang sa nalalapit na Miss Universe na gagawin dito sa bansa, sa bahay ni Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez, may magaganap ding bonggang beauty contest! Makisabay na sa rampahan ng kagandahang kandidata ng Miss Sarap Diva Universe sa Sarap Diva ngayong umaga sa GMA 7! Sasabak sila sa isang beaucon crash course kasama ang iconic Miss Universe first runner up na si Miriam Quiambao. Alamin ang ilang mga tips kung paano makakasagot nang bongga sa question and answer portion. Maghahanda rin si Songbird ng isang simple pero masarap na pananghalian para sa mga gustong mag-diet ala beauty queen! Ngayong Sabado na ‘yan sa favorite n’yong cooking show with a big twist, ang Sarap Diva after Maynila sa GMA 7

