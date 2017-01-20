Ebolusyon ng Miss Universe swimwear

ILANG tulog na lang ay muling masasaksihan ng mundo ang paghirang sa bagong Miss Universe. Ngunit bago koronahan ang pinakamagandang babae sa balat ng lupa, or the universe rather, ay magpapatalbugan muna ang mga kandidata sa swimsuit competition, isa sa pinakaaabangang bahagi ng patimpalak, kung saan kanilang ibabandera ang mga nagseseksihang katawan suot ang swimwear. Sa loob ng 65 taon ng glamorosang labanan ng ganda, talento at talino, unti-unting nabuo ang mga trending o bagong ideya mula sa paraan nang paglalakad, pagsagot ng mga tanong hanggang sa pagrampa suot ang evening gown at makukulay na national costumes. Kasabay rin ng mga pagbabagong ito sa fashion statement sa Miss U ay ang ebolusyon nang pagsusuot ng swimsuit – mula sa konserbatibong panahon tungo sa mas malaya at makabagong heneras-yon. Kinalap namin ang ilan sa mga larawan sa nakalipas na anim na dekada na nagpapakita ng mga pagbabago sa swimwear ng mga kalahok. Narito ang ilan:

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.