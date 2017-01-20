Isabelle Daza waging ‘Miss Universe 1969′; kopyang-kopya si Gloria Diaz Bandera

KOPYANG-kopya ni Isabelle Daza ang gayak ng ina na si Gloria Diaz noong nanalo ito bilang Miss Universe noong 1969. Ginawa ni Isabelle ang winning look ng kanyang nanay nang dumating ito sa birthday party ng kaibigan na si Tim Yap. Kuhang-kuha ni Isabelle ang sash, robe at crown na suot ng Miss Universe 1969, pati ang makeup at maging ang buka ng bibig nito ay kopyang-kopya rin ng aktres. At dahil nga sa kanyang “look” nang gabing iyon, nanalo siya na Best Costume kasama ang designer na si Rajo Laurel, Cristalle Belo-Pitt, at Lovi Poe. Ibinandera rin ni Isabelle sa kanyang Instagram post ang larawan niya na tila ba na si Gloria Diaz, na may caption na: “When your mom is iconic enough to be a costume. Thanks for the crown. And thanks to my awesome team @nantealingnasa @antheabueno @lizzzuy @stylizedstudio @danaevernisse @thepatrickperez @stevencoralde.”

