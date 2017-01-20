Pulis: 4 patay sa ‘Gang war’ sa Laguna Inquirer

PATAY ang apat na katao, samantalang sugatan naman ang isa pa, nang sila ay pagbabarilin ng mga miyembro ng kalabang gang sa Biñan City, Laguna kaninang umaga, ayon sa pulisya. Ayon sa ulat ng pulis, kabilang sa mga namatay sa pag-atake ay sina Rico Laserna, 32; Darwin Villareal, 18; at magkapatid na sina Ranel Barce, 18, at Arnel Barce, 17. Nasugatan naman si Mark Robin Ignacio, 27, at nagpapagaling sa isang lokal na ospital. Sinabi ni Supt. Serafin Petalio, Biñan police chief, na umatake ang mga salarin na sakay ng mga motorsiklo habang nagtitipon-tipon ang mga biktima sa labas ng Canlalay Elementary School sa Barangay Canlalay pasado alas-12 ng umaga kahapon. “The [victims] were notorious in that area as they would stay out late in the streets and wait for anyone they would gang up on,” sabi ni Petalio. Idinagdag ni Petalio na kilala rin ang mga biktima, na ilan ay mga estudyante, na gumagamit ng marijuana. Nagsasagawa na ng imbestigasyon, bagamat posibleng mga miyembro ng kalabang gang ang nasa likod ng pag-atake, ayon kay Petalio.

